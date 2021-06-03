Dr. Adu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Adu, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Adu, MD
Dr. Lawrence Adu, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Adu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adu's Office Locations
-
1
Gainesville Psychiatry and Forensic Services L.l.c.1103 Sw 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (352) 378-9116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adu?
A recommendation indeed: For 4.5 out 5 people I know. For an office of two professionals, the Dr and his wife, they have accommodated me in the full gaumet of issues with insurance, transportation and scheduling at a level of personal care and competencey that a fully staffed psychiatric facility office of 5 to 10 could never do. Calm, courteous and experienced, the Adu team gets the job done in a time when help is often too distant a phone call isn't enough but often is all that is needed. Cheers!
About Dr. Lawrence Adu, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1679597702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adu works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Adu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.