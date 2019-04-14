Overview of Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD

Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Bone & Spine Institute in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hialeah, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Herniated Disc and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.