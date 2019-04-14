See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD

Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Bone & Spine Institute in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hialeah, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Herniated Disc and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Way Office
    2340 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 931-5567
  2. 2
    Federal Way Office
    6405 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 255-8406
  3. 3
    777 E 25th St Ste 308, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 693-7887
  4. 4
    Inspirations for Youth and Families LLC
    1216 SE 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 255-8407
  5. 5
    Miami Office
    2482 Secoffee Ter, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 901-1268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912128851
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic--Spine Surgery (Combined Orthopedics and Neurosurgery)
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals--Orthopedic Surgery
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals--Surgery
    Medical Education
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina At Greensboro--Bachelor Of Arts: Psychology/Chemistry
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Herniated Disc and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

