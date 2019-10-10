Dr. Lawrence Amesse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amesse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Amesse, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Amesse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Locations
fertility florida, reproductive endocrinology & infertility, pediatric & adolescent gynecology center12955 Palms West Dr Ste 200, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 257-0816Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I had taken my daughter to Dr. Amesse before we wasted time at another gyn's office for the past few months. He spent much time understanding the issues and making a treatment plan; he is obviously knowledgeable, experienced and kind. If your child or adolescent needs gyn/endocrine care, know that he is highly recommended by other doctors and by these reviewers.
About Dr. Lawrence Amesse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Med Sch
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosp
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amesse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amesse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amesse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amesse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amesse.
