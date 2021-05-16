Overview of Dr. Lawrence Arkin, MD

Dr. Lawrence Arkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Arkin works at Lawrence M Arkin MD in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.