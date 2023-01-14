Overview of Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD

Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Babat works at Neurosurgical Associates in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.