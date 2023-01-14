Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD
Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Babat's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2132Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Neurosurgical Associates-Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 340, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 378-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Babat for spine surgery as an emergency. My Dr. Said he was the best for my condition. I have no pain from my back. It’s wonderful to not have the pain because now I’m waking again.
About Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Rhode Island Hospital
Yale University School Of Medicine
