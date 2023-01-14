See All Spine Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.0 (65)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD

Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Babat works at Neurosurgical Associates in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Babat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2132
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Associates-Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 340, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 378-3344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Low Back Pain
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 14, 2023
    I was referred to Dr. Babat for spine surgery as an emergency. My Dr. Said he was the best for my condition. I have no pain from my back. It's wonderful to not have the pain because now I'm waking again.
    Nancy Estes — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Lawrence Babat, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619978822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY|Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

