Overview

Dr. Lawrence Bailey Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey Jr works at Surgical Associates of East Tennessee in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Esophageal Motility Disorders and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.