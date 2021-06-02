See All Oncologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD

Oncology
3.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD

Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Bandy works at Arkansas Gynecologic Oncology, PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bandy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Gyn. Oncology
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 850, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 221-3088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    3.6
    Jun 02, 2021
    Dr. Bandy treated me 17 years ago. Loved he and his staff.
    — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336100262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandy works at Arkansas Gynecologic Oncology, PA in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Bandy’s profile.

    Dr. Bandy has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

