Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO

Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Barnard works at MAXIM COSMETIC SURGERY in Huntington, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maxim Cosmetic Surgery
    775 Park Ave Ste 360, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-7198
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    MAXIM ReGen
    308 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 401-6672
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932273414
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnard has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Barnard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

