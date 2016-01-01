Dr. Lawrence Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Barnett, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Barnett, MD
Dr. Lawrence Barnett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 937-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
About Dr. Lawrence Barnett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1386631406
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.