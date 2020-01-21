Overview of Dr. Lawrence Bartish, MD

Dr. Lawrence Bartish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bartish works at Tri Health Surgical Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.