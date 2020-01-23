Dr. Lawrence Bassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Bassin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bassin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Bassin works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassin?
Very professional and caring.
About Dr. Lawrence Bassin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215921473
Education & Certifications
- Yale- New Haven Hopsital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassin works at
Dr. Bassin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassin speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.