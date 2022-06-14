Dr. Lawrence Baum III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Baum III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Baum III, MD
Dr. Lawrence Baum III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Baum III's Office Locations
Houston Metro Urology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 325-1090
Houston Metro Urology, PA7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 771-9224
Houston Metro Urology4223 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 351-0644
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 634-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST doctor I've seen in 62 years of living. He listens, asks questions and answers questions. He is phenomenal.
About Dr. Lawrence Baum III, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
