Overview of Dr. Lawrence Beck, MD

Dr. Lawrence Beck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.