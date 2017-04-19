Overview of Dr. Lawrence Berg, MD

Dr. Lawrence Berg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Berg works at Proponent Medical Group Ltd. in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.