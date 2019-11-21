See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Berman works at AllSpine Laser & Surgery Center in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Hartselle, AL, Atlanta, GA, Commerce, GA and Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AllSpine Laser & Surgery Center
    900 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 997-0600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Anesthesia Associates Of N AL
    201 Pine St NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 686-9426
  3. 3
    ATL Pain Institute
    4535 Winters Chapel Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 580-1862
  4. 4
    Commerce Pain Management
    413 Pottery Factory Dr, Commerce, GA 30529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 302-4750
  5. 5
    Pain and Wellness Centers of Georgia
    4905 Lavista Rd Ste B, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 680-5740
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Doctors that’s Listen to you and manage your pain never had a problem very hard-working man and staff always pleasant Listen to you and manage your pain never had a problem very hard-working man and staff always pleasant
    arlene — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184626640
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jeff U Hosp
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

