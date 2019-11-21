Overview of Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Berman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.



Dr. Berman works at AllSpine Laser & Surgery Center in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Hartselle, AL, Atlanta, GA, Commerce, GA and Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.