Overview of Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD

Dr. Lawrence Bircoll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Bircoll works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.