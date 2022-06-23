Dr. Lawrence Blacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Blacher, MD
Dr. Lawrence Blacher, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
He u it a the best. It is such a pleasure to see and talk to him.
About Dr. Lawrence Blacher, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1487610515
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Mass.
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Miami Veterans Administration Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
