Overview of Dr. Lawrence Black, DO

Dr. Lawrence Black, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Black works at Lawrence Black DO in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.