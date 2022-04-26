See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Lawrence Blanchard, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Blanchard, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Blanchard works at Dermatology Associates Of VA in Richmond, VA with other offices in Glen Allen, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcv Family Counseling Center
    5421 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-2799
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Richmond
    201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 549-4025
  3. 3
    Midlothian Office
    10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 794-2307
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 12:45pm
  4. 4
    Dermatology Associates of Virginia PC
    6946 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-2006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lawrence Blanchard, MD

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1740280379
    Education & Certifications

    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • The Jewish Hosp St Louis
    Internship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

