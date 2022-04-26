Dr. Blanchard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence Blanchard, MD
Dr. Lawrence Blanchard, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Mcv Family Counseling Center5421 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-2799
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4025
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Dermatology Associates of Virginia PC6946 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 285-2006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a through body check, moles, tags, lumps, bumps, and any other questions I had . Case#1 , Ingrown hair , 8 months waiting for nature to take it's course . Never happened, It was buried in a location spot that I'd rather not mention, but you can probably guess . Let's say I put my trust enough into him to allow numbing (2) and the open and scissor snip the culprit . He only cut as much as he should have . 3 stitches and no follow -up , . Sometimes a Trained Medical Dr. has to fix it .
About Dr. Lawrence Blanchard, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- The Jewish Hosp St Louis
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchard has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
