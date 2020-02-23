Dr. Lawrence Blitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Blitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Blitz, MD
Dr. Lawrence Blitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Blitz works at
Dr. Blitz's Office Locations
Cardiology Associates Nrth Jrsy242 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 831-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
In June of 2019, Dr. Blitz inserted 3 stents in my heart after I was brought into the emergency room having a heart attack. The procedure was not stressful and I felt like a new person the next day. Dr. Blitz's visit was friendly and I felt like I was in good hands. Since then, I have been enjoying my second chance on life, feeling quite well and now enjoying normal blood pressure readings for the first time in years, thanks to what Dr. Blitz did for me.
About Dr. Lawrence Blitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275596389
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- New York University School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
