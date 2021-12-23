Dr. Borges Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Borges Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Borges Jr, MD
Dr. Lawrence Borges Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Borges Jr' Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-6156
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply The Best. Dr. Borges is a wonderful and talented Doctor and surgeon. The good Doctor operated on my lower back due to a bulging disc that impeded my L4-5 nerve. Before surgery my quality of life was bleak. Post surgery, i am pain free and have a great outlook going forward. He saved my life! His office staff is also outstanding. The best in the business. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Borges Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1851379010
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
