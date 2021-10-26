Dr. Lawrence Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Brenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Brenner, MD
Dr. Lawrence Brenner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College - Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Brenner's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - Bay Area7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 116, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3975
Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - 3rd St1202 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-6783Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - Rockport700 E Mimosa St, Rockport, TX 78382 Directions (361) 400-7269MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
10/22/2021 Re-established patient. Informed Dr. Brenner that we respect his business practice and professionalism. Dr. Brenner takes time to evaluate, treat and allows the time for questions
About Dr. Lawrence Brenner, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical
- Temple Army Medical Center
- Temple Army Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College - Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
