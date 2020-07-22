Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD
Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Bressler's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC825 Town Center Dr Ste 152, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-3510
-
2
Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 741-3510
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Bressler for several years, he is very professional and friendly and very helpful in answering questions I have
About Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Med Coll Pa
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bressler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bressler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bressler has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bressler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bressler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.