Overview of Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD

Dr. Lawrence Bressler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bressler works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.