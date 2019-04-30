Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD
Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Burgess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burgess' Office Locations
-
1
The Queen's Medical Center1329 Lusitana St Ste 470, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgess?
my surgery was many years ago, but I still have not have the problem occur again. Dr. Burgess was thorough in his examination and explanation of what was going to be done. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who needs an ENT Doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Burgess, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1689636953
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Us Military Academy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.