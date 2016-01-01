Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD
Dr. Lawrence Carpenter Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Imc Mobile Bay Obgyn Center PC3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-1887
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124055900
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Carpenter Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.