Overview

Dr. Lawrence Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Solano Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Sutter Urgent Care in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.