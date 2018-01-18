Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Solano Medical Center.

Locations
Sutter Regional Medical Foundation2702 Low Ct, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 427-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan always listens to my concerns and provides detailed explanations and alternatives. I have a number of GI problems and he has helped me in the past several years.
About Dr. Lawrence Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin

