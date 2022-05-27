Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD
Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Pariser Dermatology Specialists1248 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 482, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 622-6315
Newport News Office207 Bulifants Blvd Ste C, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 595-8816
Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 345, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pariser Dermatology Specialists11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 120, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 595-8816
Gresham Office400 Gresham Dr Ste 601, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 622-6315
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit with Dr. Chang was fairly quick and his staff were attentive and thorough. Dr. Chang is truly a patient first surgeon who was compassionate and understanding when dealing with my complex issues. He knew I wasn’t ready for what was ahead and he stepped back and let me reschedule even though it affected his schedule. I recommend him highly.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Mandarin
- 1265548929
- Med
- University Of Iowa Health Care
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese, Korean and Mandarin.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.