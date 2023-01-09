Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center774 Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 355-0005Wednesday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Rehoboth Medical Arts Building18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 305, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 355-1123Thursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I came to Dr. Chang with BII symptoms and wanted to consult on a bilateral breast explant surgery -- His staff was welcoming and he was very knowledgeable and discussed all of my symptoms and potential post surgery improvements that I could expect. I would recommend to anyone looking for a similar procedure. He also had a Sussex County office which made my pre and post op appointments VERY convenient.
About Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275577843
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.