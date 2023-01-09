See All Plastic Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (113)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Newark, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Plastic Surgery Center
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 355-0005
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Rehoboth Medical Arts Building
    18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 305, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 355-1123
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Wilmington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Localized Fat Deposits
Hidradenitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275577843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

