Dr. Lawrence Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Newark, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.