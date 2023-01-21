Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD
Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chao's Office Locations
Chao Vision Institute, Irvine, CA2500 Alton Pkwy Ste 102, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 679-2426Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr chao removed my cataracts a few years ago. Just yesterday went back for my yearly exam and I still have 20/20 vision he also removed a secondary cataract which not all ophthalmologists have the laser in their office to be able to do so. I’m very happy with the results of the surgery
About Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1700812997
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- St Mary's Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chao speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.