Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD

Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Chao works at Chao Vision Institute, Irvine, CA in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chao Vision Institute, Irvine, CA
    2500 Alton Pkwy Ste 102, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 679-2426
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr chao removed my cataracts a few years ago. Just yesterday went back for my yearly exam and I still have 20/20 vision he also removed a secondary cataract which not all ophthalmologists have the laser in their office to be able to do so. I’m very happy with the results of the surgery
    Fran G — Jan 21, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1700812997
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Mary's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chao works at Chao Vision Institute, Irvine, CA in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chao’s profile.

    Dr. Chao has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

