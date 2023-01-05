Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ucsf Med Center
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
Lawrence C Cheung MD595 Buckingham Way Ste 220, San Francisco, CA 94132 Directions (415) 333-0348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheung is knowledgeable and efficient. I have been with him for over 10 years. Never once felt he did not spend enough time with me. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Lawrence Cheung, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese
- 1225096357
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Med Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- U C S F Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.