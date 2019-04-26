Overview of Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD

Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Chin works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.