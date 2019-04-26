Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4470Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor and staff. Courteous, understanding,knowledgeable ,trustworthy and thorough. If you need any type of neurosurgery, this is your guy!
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023043114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
