Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD

Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Christy I works at Willie Memorial Center in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christy I's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willie L Christy Memorial Child Care
    600 E 3rd St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 232-8814

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 31, 2021
He was my brother & I doctor since birth and now my kids doctor !!!!!! GREAT SERVICE !!!!!!!!! Always a phone call away ! I highly recommend!
Aja Williams — Aug 31, 2021
Photo: Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD
About Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649233974
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tulane University of Louisiana
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Christy I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christy I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Christy I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Christy I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christy I works at Willie Memorial Center in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Christy I’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Christy I. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christy I.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christy I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christy I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

