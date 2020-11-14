Dr. Lawrence Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Clark, MD
Dr. Lawrence Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 782-3769
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful personality and professional. He was very friendly and he is very professional about his profession.
About Dr. Lawrence Clark, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982662904
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.