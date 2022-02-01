Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Clarke, MD
Dr. Lawrence Clarke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
L.r. Clarke M.d.p.a.3801 Vista Rd Ste 400, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 943-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clarke is an excellent doctor I don't know how he could be any better I know people have different opinions and different expectations of what they want their doctor to be but he is nice to the point and correctly diagnosis and fixes your problem you can't get any better in my book and his office staff have always been helpful and efficient and friendly..
About Dr. Lawrence Clarke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clarke speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
