Dr. Lawrence Clinton, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (7)
Vineland, NJ
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Clinton, MD

Dr. Lawrence Clinton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Clinton works at Lawrence P Clinton MD in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clinton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence P. Clinton M.d. P.A.
    1138 E Chestnut Ave Ste 6A, Vineland, NJ 08360 (856) 696-2660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Sorry I hit the "thumbs down" button by mistake. Should be "thumbs up". Dr. Clinton continues to be a very understanding psychiatrist with a calm, helpful demeanor.
    Sharon Hutchinson — Nov 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Lawrence Clinton, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Clinton, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316003734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clinton works at Lawrence P Clinton MD in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Clinton’s profile.

    Dr. Clinton has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

