Dr. Lawrence Colen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Norfolk Plastic Surgery PC6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
HANDS DOWN…The best Doctor and all of his staff. Every single one! Dr. Colen was gentle, patient , and made me feel completely comfortable. He gave me options and allowed me to be an active part of my care. Surgery looks terrific!! No problems. The nurses are friendly and compassionate. The office staff is the BEST I’ve ever encountered in a medical facility. Love them
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1255442174
- Ralph K Davies Med Center
- U Calif
- Dartmouth College
- Colgate Univerity
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Colen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Colen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colen.
