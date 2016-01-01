Overview

Dr. Lawrence Curry, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Curry works at Mckinley Medical Clinmic in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.