Dr. Lawrence Czelusta I, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Czelusta I, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Czelusta I, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czelusta I's Office Locations
- 1 9325 Schoenthal Rd Unit 1, San Antonio, TX 78266 Directions (210) 656-6383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Czelusta I, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1568532950
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czelusta I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czelusta I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Czelusta I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czelusta I.
