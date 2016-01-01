Overview of Dr. Lawrence Czelusta I, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Czelusta I, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.