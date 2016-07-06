Dr. Lawrence D'Amico Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence D'Amico Jr, MD
Dr. Lawrence D'Amico Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
D Amico Patchen Surgery Inc.8601 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Class act that delivers patient centered care at the highest quality. Without a doubt the best surgeon in town.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780673988
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
