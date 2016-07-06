Overview of Dr. Lawrence D'Amico Jr, MD

Dr. Lawrence D'Amico Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. D'Amico Jr works at D' Amico & Patchen Sgy Assocs in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.