Dr. Lawrence Davanzo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Davanzo, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Davanzo works at
Locations
Brunswick Pulmonary Sleep Medicine PC49 Veronica Ave Ste 105, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 921-8001
Premiere Vein & Vascular LLC479 County Road 520 Ste A203, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 246-3066
- 3 443 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (862) 520-4082
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davanzo & his staff are wonderful. I would recommend anyone to go here. Staff is friendly and helpful and the providers actually listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Lawrence Davanzo, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902834708
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- Kennedy Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Critical Care Medicine
