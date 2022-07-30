Overview

Dr. Lawrence Davanzo, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Davanzo works at MEI HUI WANG MD in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Marlboro, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.