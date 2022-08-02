Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Northwest Ophthalmology1602 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 255-3515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Northwest Community Hospital
Dr Wolin explained what my condition was and how the treatment plan for it works. That makes a big difference for me in following the plan and knowing when to go back in, if we need to try something else. Really appreciated the time he took to explain.
About Dr. Lawrence Wolin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolin has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.