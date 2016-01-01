Dr. Lawrence Deck III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deck III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Deck III, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Deck III, MD
Dr. Lawrence Deck III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center
Dr. Deck III works at
Dr. Deck III's Office Locations
1
MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 212, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 336-8757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deck III?
About Dr. Lawrence Deck III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1467495911
Education & Certifications
- University OK Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deck III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deck III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deck III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deck III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deck III works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deck III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deck III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deck III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deck III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.