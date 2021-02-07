Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demilio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Locations
Langman Psychological Associates LLC825 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (908) 283-9330
- 2 654 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 283-9330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeMilio treated me for about 4-5 years. He really listened to my concerns and took my side effects seriously. I was not an easy patient and suffer from both mental and physical illness. He worked with my other doctors and was very thorough. He cared about my well being. He showed compassion and he is up to date with the latest information in psychiatry. He also makes himself available for emergencies. If I hadn’t moved, he’d still be my psychiatrist. He’s a wonderful man and psychiatrist. He even waived some of my fees during the beginning COVID-19. I highly recommend Dr. DeMilio. I have recommended him to friends who are also very happy with his treatment methods
About Dr. Lawrence Demilio, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Demilio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demilio works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Demilio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demilio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.