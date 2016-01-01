Dr. Lawrence Denino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Denino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Denino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Denino works at
Locations
Eh Sports Medconcussion Mgmt.530 South St Fl 2, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1353
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 689-1353
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 689-1353
Westmoreland Regional Hospital532 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Denino, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Internal Medicine
