Overview

Dr. Lawrence Denino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Denino works at Eh Sports Medconcussion Mgmt. in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA and Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.