Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Devoe works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2019
    Dr. Devoe delivered my youngest son (of four children) and it was a great experience. He spent a lot of time with us during labor in the middle of the night. It was a slow night in labor and delivery, but we appreciated the attention.
    — Aug 20, 2019
    About Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063522563
    Education & Certifications

    • U Chicago Hosp
    • U Chicago Hosps
    • U Chicago Hosps
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Devoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devoe works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Devoe’s profile.

    Dr. Devoe has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Devoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

