Overview of Dr. Lawrence Didomenico, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Didomenico, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH.



Dr. Didomenico works at Ankle & Foot Care Centers in Youngstown, OH with other offices in East Liverpool, OH and Greenville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.