Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (23)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD

Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Diller works at CENTER FOR FAMILY SOLUTIONS in Walnut Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Family Solutions
    2099 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste 208, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 945-6060
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 23, 2019
    Dr. Diller has worked with both of my sons individually and with my entire family together. He is professional, intuitive, and he quickly and clearly evaluated my boys and gave us the tools to help them. Dr. Diller gives parents tools for the kids as well as for the parents to deal and cope with challenging situations. He is patient, fair, and really knows his stuff. I would highly recommend him.
    Michelle Johnson — Aug 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Diller, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, French
    • 1912921180
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diller works at CENTER FOR FAMILY SOLUTIONS in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Diller’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Diller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

