Overview of Dr. Lawrence Draper, MD

Dr. Lawrence Draper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Draper works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.