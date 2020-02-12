Overview of Dr. Lawrence Durban, MD

Dr. Lawrence Durban, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Durban works at Cardiothoracic Surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.