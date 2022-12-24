Overview of Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD

Dr. Lawrence Einhorn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Einhorn works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.